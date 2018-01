Attention all movers, shakers, innovators and Cincinnati culture creators, 101.1 The WIZ is kicking off our 1st official 30 Under 30! We want to honor 30 people under 30 that are trailblazers making major moves within the Cincinnati Area

Nominate someone making a difference in our community who is under the age of 30 before April 20th.

